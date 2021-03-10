Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has been felt in various different ways in savoury snacks. For example, the pandemic and consequent rise in price sensitivity and drop in tourism temporarily halted the trend towards premium brands. Nevertheless, consumers are showing growing interest in unusual or special flavours, thus driving

the innovation efforts of leading brands. This approach is a perfect fit for social media, which raises awareness and stimulates discussion and word-of-mouth recommend…

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies,

the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Savoury Snacks in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Focus on new innovative flavours and products to attract consumers

Tapping of new local and regional taste trends key to success

Lay’s benefits from innovative and mainstream marketing support

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Producers to respond to rising consumer health awareness

Popular and niche local brands leverage social media to boost awareness

Cobranding to remain key to expansion of local players

CATEGORY DATA

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

