Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Savoury snacks are by far the most popular type of snack in Spain and consumers have been keen to maintain their supply of these products throughout the COVID-19 epidemic. Although volume sales are set to halve through foodservice channels in 2020, most consumers switched to retail in order to continue to enjoy savoury snacks. Such is the popularity of these snacks that some stockpiling was evident early in the pandemic as consumers anticipated the strict lockdown.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857702-savoury-snacks-in-spain
Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-specialized-design-services-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2030-2021-02-17
Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rainwater-harvesting-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Savoury Snacks in Spain
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Spaniards keen to not miss out on their favourite snacks in 2020
Increasing concentration in savoury snacks in 2020
Innovative approaches by manufacturers of savoury snacks
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Foodservice sales set for a slow recovery
Retail sales set to achieve solid growth over the forecast period
Supermarkets and e-commerce set to perform well going forward
Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2019
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/