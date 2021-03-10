Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Savoury snacks are by far the most popular type of snack in Spain and consumers have been keen to maintain their supply of these products throughout the COVID-19 epidemic. Although volume sales are set to halve through foodservice channels in 2020, most consumers switched to retail in order to continue to enjoy savoury snacks. Such is the popularity of these snacks that some stockpiling was evident early in the pandemic as consumers anticipated the strict lockdown.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857702-savoury-snacks-in-spain

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Spain report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-specialized-design-services-market-2021-size-development-status-type-and-application-segmentation-forecast-2030-2021-02-17

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-rainwater-harvesting-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Savoury Snacks in Spain

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Spaniards keen to not miss out on their favourite snacks in 2020

Increasing concentration in savoury snacks in 2020

Innovative approaches by manufacturers of savoury snacks

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Foodservice sales set for a slow recovery

Retail sales set to achieve solid growth over the forecast period

Supermarkets and e-commerce set to perform well going forward

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2019

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105