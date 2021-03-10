Global Savoury Snacks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

With the health risks of a high fat and high salt diet brought to the forefront of the public’s attention, many of the leading industry players are likely to focus on introducing healthy ingredients to their brands during the review period. For instance, Tong Garden Snack Foods introduced Tong Garden Almonds, Pistachios, Strawberry and Goji in nuts, seeds and trail mixes in February 2019. The brand’s healthy attributes and claims were prominently displayed on the packaging such as zero trans-fat…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/857701-savoury-snacks-in-malaysia

Euromonitor International’s Savoury Snacks in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nuts, Seeds and Trail Mixes, Other Savoury Snacks, Popcorn, Pretzels, Salty Snacks, Savoury Biscuits.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-accounting-services-market-size-study-by-type-application-and-regional-forecasts-2021-2030-2021-02-17

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Savoury Snacks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-reverse-osmosis-water-treatment-system-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Savoury Snacks in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased health awareness pushes companies to use ingredients perceived to be healthy

Unique flavours and innovation are likely to become essential, as consumers seek new experiences

Savoury snacks have seen a boon over lockdown, and are expected to maintain popularity through the review period

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

New launches will be an important marketing strategy for brands into the forecast period

Savoury snacks manufacturers will need to focus on healthy ingredients into the forecast period

Price will become an important factor in savoury snack consumption, as economic uncertainty encourages price sensitivity

Summary 1 Other Savoury Snacks by Product Type: 2020

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Savoury Snacks: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Savoury Snacks by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Savoury Snacks by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105