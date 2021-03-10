Global Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

New flavour launches in 2020 are expected to be in line with the premiumisation trend, offering consumers a sensory experience in each mouthful. As consumers’ tastes become more sophisticated, the demand for premium and quality impulse ice cream in exotic flavours increases.

Euromonitor International’s Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Frozen Desserts, Ice Cream.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Premiumisation of new launches will cater to Malaysians’ increasingly sophisticated taste

The expansion of convenience stores is expected to boost sales of impulse ice cream

The impact of COVID-19 is expected to hit ice cream value sales hard

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The popularity of niche, local and artisanal ice cream is expected to grow into the forecast period

Take-home dairy ice cream is likely to continue to see strong sales into the forecast period, with the lower price point attracting recession hit consumers

Premium ice cream players are likely to turn to foodservice channels, though this may be slowed by the impact of COVID-19

CATEGORY DATA

….….Continued

