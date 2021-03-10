Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of consumers wearing masks for large periods of the day has increased dramatically, thus reducing the desire to always keep one’s breath fresh. Furthermore, the need to remove a mask to chew gum is also set to limit demand. During the COVID-19 outbreak, there was also a shift away from purchases via convenience stores as consumers remained at home for longer, instead opting for larger purchases via supermarkets. Consumers are also shopping online more now…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Gum in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Increased mask wearing and online shopping to negatively impact sales

Wrigley leverages strong marketing and brand image to dominate sales

Growing focus on innovation to attract younger consumers

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growing focus on breath freshening and concentration properties

Growing concerns over potentially harmful ingredients

Leading brands to look towards flavour inspiration from toothpaste

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

