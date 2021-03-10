Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the number of consumers wearing masks for large periods of the day has increased dramatically, thus reducing the desire to always keep one’s breath fresh. Furthermore, the need to remove a mask to chew gum is also set to limit demand. During the COVID-19 outbreak, there was also a shift away from purchases via convenience stores as consumers remained at home for longer, instead opting for larger purchases via supermarkets. Consumers are also shopping online more now…
Euromonitor International’s Gum in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Gum in Taiwan
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Increased mask wearing and online shopping to negatively impact sales
Wrigley leverages strong marketing and brand image to dominate sales
Growing focus on innovation to attract younger consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growing focus on breath freshening and concentration properties
Growing concerns over potentially harmful ingredients
Leading brands to look towards flavour inspiration from toothpaste
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020
Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020
Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020
Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025
….….Continued
