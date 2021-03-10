Global Gum Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The obesity rate in Malaysia is becoming critical, as Malaysians traditionally prefer sweet foods. As obesity leads to diseases such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes, the Malaysian government has stepped in with campaigns to reverse this trend. Notably, the “Life’s Sweeter with Less Sugar” campaign is educating consumers about the ingredients in their food that cause obesity. With sugar free chewing gum retailing at an affordable price in the mass market and being distr…

Euromonitor International’s Gum in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Gum market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Gum in Malaysia

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Health conscious Malaysian consumers are expected to turn away from high-sugar bubble gum

Chewing gum alternatives likely to squeeze bubble gum out, with new varieties and flavours directly competing

International players will continue to dominate gum, with convenience store distribution playing an important role

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

The impact of COVID-19 is likely to lead to the decline of gum as a non-essential item, though it may still be used as an alternative to smoking

Health will continue to be an important consideration for consumers during the forecast period, and will likely lead to bubble gum sales shrinking further

Domestic players are expected to shrink into the forecast period, as they lose shelf space to international giants

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Gum by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Gum by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Gum by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Gum by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Gum: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Gum: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Gum by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Gum by Category: Volume 2020-2025

….….Continued

