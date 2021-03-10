Global Drinking Milk Products Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

During the COVID-19 outbreak, there was a shift from fresh to shelf-stable dairy, with UHT milk soaring at the expense of fresh milk. This can be attributed to widespread stockpiling due to fears of supermarkets running out of supplies. COVID-19 has put pressure on dairy supply chains. With many foodservice outlets closing, and consumers stockpiling goods, fresh milk has been hit harder. In retail, the pandemic has created demand for goods that can be stored for longer, thus benefitting shelf-st…

Euromonitor International's Drinking Milk Products in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level.

Product coverage: Flavoured Milk Drinks, Milk, Milk Alternatives, Powder Milk.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

