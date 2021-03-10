Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is set to impact consumption of packaged food in Taiwan extensively given strong lockdown measures. For chocolate confectionery, impulse snacking categories such as chocolate with toys and countlines were more adversely affected by the lockdown as consumers were less likely to go to supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores to purchase these chocolates.

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Chocolate Confectionery in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Response to COVID-19 outbreak hits impulse and on-the-go sales hard

Rising consumer health awareness fuels demand for smaller bite size portions

International players embrace innovation to gain tablet sales share

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Premiumisation trend to drive recovery and tablets value sales

Sales to become increasingly fragmented with entry of more international brands

Consumption to remain limited by strong sales seasonality

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

