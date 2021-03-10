Global Chocolate Confectionery Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Bite-sized and single-serve chocolates are expected to garner increasing popularity as the war on sugar wages on in Malaysia. This is a response to the smart snacking trend that is gaining traction in the country, where many consumers are choosing snacks that are beneficial to their health. Chocolate pouches and bags are seen as an effective way to limit portion size and meet the growing consumer interest in reducing sugar intake. The incidence of diabetes is high in the country, as Malaysians t…

Euromonitor International’s Chocolate Confectionery in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Boxed Assortments, Chocolate Pouches and Bags, Chocolate with Toys, Countlines, Other Chocolate Confectionery, Seasonal Chocolate, Tablets.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Chocolate Confectionery in Malaysia

December 2020

2020 IMPACT

Chocolate pouches and bags will see strong retail volume growth as health conscious consumers switch to bite-sized chocolate

New product development will become a key strategy for many manufacturers in Malaysia during 2020

Impulse purchases will remain the highest channel for buying chocolate confectionery

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Local ingredients will become increasingly important in the forecast period, as companies seek to stand out

Local distribution capabilities are expected to be vital throughout the forecast period in the aftermath of COVID-19

As recession hits Malaysia, price promotions are likely to be important to encourage purchasing

Summary 1 Other Chocolate Confectionery by Product Type: 2020

Table 1 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Chocolate Tablets by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Chocolate Confectionery: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Chocolate Confectionery by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Chocolate Confectionery by Category: Value 2020-2025

….….Continued

