Global Credit Cards By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Credit Cards in Sweden
The outbreak of COVID-19 in Sweden at the beginning of 2020 is set to drive credit card transaction values down sharply by the end of the year. Although Sweden has taken a famously relaxed approach to pandemic management, with no quarantines or lockdowns, no official requirement to wear a mask in social situations and no mandated store closures, there are still social distancing measures in place, and Swedish consumers are acutely aware of the risks of the virus. As a result, spending on things…
Euromonitor International’s Credit Card Transactions in Sweden report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Commercial Credit Card Transactions, Personal Credit Card Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Credit Card Transactions market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.
With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Pandemic hits credit card values, despite laissez faire approach of government
Credit cards set to benefit from demand for safe contactless payment
Credit demand set to strengthen, despite government attempts at discouragement
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Travel relaxation key to credit cards recovery, but consumer willingness to make large transactions needs time to recover
Credit demand likely to strengthen over the forecast period
Credit card providers’ dependability and trust offer solid platform to rebuild consumer confidence
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 2 Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 3 Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 6 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 7 Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 8 Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 9 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 10 Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2015-2020
Table 11 Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2015-2020
Table 13 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 14 Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 15 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 16 Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 17 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 18 Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 19 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 20 Commercial Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 21 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 22 Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 23 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 24 Personal Credit Cards Payment Transaction Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 25 Forecast Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 26 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 27 Forecast Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 28 Forecast Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 29 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 30 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 31 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 32 Forecast Commercial Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 33 Forecast Personal Credit Cards: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 34 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions 2020-2025
Table 35 Forecast Personal Credit Cards in Circulation: % Growth 2020-2025
Table 36 Forecast Personal Credit Cards Transactions: % Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer payments
COVID-19 country impact
Shift towards cashless society strengthened by virus
Financial cards under threat from increased adoption of mobile payment apps
Recovery likely to be driven by strong banks
What next for consumer payments?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 37 Number of POS Terminals: Units 2015-2020
Table 38 Number of ATMs: Units 2015-2020
Table 39 Value Lost to Fraud 2015-2020
Table 40 Card Expenditure by Location 2020
Table 41 Financial Cards in Circulation by Type: % Number of Cards 2015-2020
Table 42 Domestic versus Foreign Spend 2020
MARKET DATA
Table 43 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2015-2020
Table 44 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2015-2020
Table 45 Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 46 Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 47 Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 48 Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2015-2020
Table 49 M-Commerce by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 50 M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 51 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 52 Financial Cards: Number of Cards by Operator 2015-2019
Table 53 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Operator 2015-2019
Table 54 Financial Cards: Card Payment Transactions Value by Issuer 2015-2019
Table 55 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Cards in Circulation 2020-2025
Table 56 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Accounts 2020-2025
Table 57 Forecast Financial Cards Transactions by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 58 Forecast Financial Cards by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 59 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 60 Forecast Consumer Payments by Category: Number of Transactions 2020-2025
Table 61 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 62 Forecast M-Commerce by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
DISCLAIMER
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
..continued
