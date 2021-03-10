Global Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Ukraine

COVID-19 will result in a modest deceleration in the growth of value sales of cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies in Ukraine during 2020. There is some evidence to suggest that measures taken to reduce the rate of transmission of the pandemic during the spring also slowed the spread of other, more common, infectious diseases, such as colds. Medicated confectionery will see the sharpest slowdown in value sales growth, in spite of being one of the best performers in cough, cold and allergy…

Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593661-cough-cold-and-allergy-hay-fever-remedies-in-ukraine

Euromonitor International’s Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/organic-vanilla-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-28

Product coverage: Antihistamines/Allergy Remedies (Systemic), Combination Products – Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Cough Remedies, Decongestants, Medicated Confectionery, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Pharyngeal Preparations.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-photochromic-films-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-asia-pacific-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2024-2021-03-03-8175537

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-electromagnetic-water-meters-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-04

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Serbia

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 hits value sales growth in medicated confectionery, as convenience become less important to house-bound consumers

Strong growth in value sales of antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) persists, as allergies become more commonplace

TV advertising by leading brands fuels steady increase in concentration

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Increased consumer education may boost value sales growth, but increased interest in natural and alternative remedies will counteract this

Convenience will continue to drive growth in value sales of medicated confectionery

Widening distribution will make cough, cold and allergy (hay fever) remedies more accessible

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources…continued

Contact Us:

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105