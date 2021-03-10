Global Baby Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

As a result of social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers reduced their number of visits to modern retailers and looked to make purchases via e-commerce, often limiting themselves to essential items, including milk formula. In addition, Taiwan’s low birth rate also continues to negatively impact retail volume sales of baby food. The country’s already low birth rate continued to decline in the final years of the review period, thus dampening demand. Indeed, according to th…
Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Baby Food in Taiwan
Euromonitor International
December 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Baby formula demand impacted by COVID-19 and falling birth rate.
Parents continue to wean their babies from milk formula ever earlier
International brands facing growing competition from strong domestic players
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Low interest in follow-on milk formula continues to limit sales
Competition between leading brands intensifying within “green” milk formula
Expansion of special baby food driven by new innovative brands
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Baby Food by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Baby Food by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baby Food: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Baby Food by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baby Food by Category: Volume 2020-2025
….….Continued
