Global Baby Food Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

As a result of social distancing measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers reduced their number of visits to modern retailers and looked to make purchases via e-commerce, often limiting themselves to essential items, including milk formula. In addition, Taiwan’s low birth rate also continues to negatively impact retail volume sales of baby food. The country’s already low birth rate continued to decline in the final years of the review period, thus dampening demand. Indeed, according to th…

Euromonitor International’s Baby Food in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dried Baby Food, Milk Formula, Other Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Baby Food in Taiwan

December 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Baby formula demand impacted by COVID-19 and falling birth rate.

Parents continue to wean their babies from milk formula ever earlier

International brands facing growing competition from strong domestic players

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Low interest in follow-on milk formula continues to limit sales

Competition between leading brands intensifying within “green” milk formula

Expansion of special baby food driven by new innovative brands

