Summary

Car Rental (Destination) in Saudi Arabia

Border closures and travel restrictions have caused the demand for car rentals (destination) to plummet in Saudi Arabia in 2020. With restrictions on movement within the Kingdom during the nationwide lockdown, along with the steep drop in numbers of international tourists due to border closures, the demand for car rental dropped sharply from the end of the first quarter, with rental sales falling to rock bottom by the second quarter. The sudden decline in the number of tourists has caused car re…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3512804-car-rental-destination-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Car Rental (Destination) in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-frozen-processed-meat-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Business Car Rental, Car Rental Offline, Car Rental Online, Insurance Replacement Car Rental, Leisure Car Rental.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-mena-manufacturing-3d-printing-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2019-2025-2021-03-03

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-spunbond-nonwoven-fabrics-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Car Rental (Destination) market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plasma-feed-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-04

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Drop in demand for business travel causes car rental sales to dry up with slow recovery expected into the forecast period

Ban lift on women driving and rise in online services will offer opportunities for car rental growth into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020

Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020

Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on travel

COVID-19 country impact

Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels

Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries

What next for travel?

CHART 1 Inbou

…continued

In-Car Entertainment in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105