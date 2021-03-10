Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sales of non alcoholic beer, the only category present in alcoholic drinks in Saudi Arabia, declined over the course of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the government-mandated closure of all on-trade establishments throughout the Kingdom for extended period from the final week of March. On-trade sales are expected to have registered steep declines and although a significant shift was witnessed towards the off-trade as a result of the unavailability of on-trade establishments, the economic u…
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803366-alcoholic-drinks-in-saudi-arabia
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/signal-booster-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-technology-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-17
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-alternative-drug-delivery-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Alcoholic Drinks in Saudi Arabia
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Non alcoholic beer is the only category present, recording moderate sales growth
Carlsberg A/S continues to dominate sales of non alcoholic beer
Moderate growth expected as non alcoholic beer is set to remain the only category
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Advertising
Smoking ban
On-trade establishments
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019
MARKET DATA
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019
Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019
Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2014-2019
Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Diminishing consumer base undermines growth, although cultural openness offers hope
Price wars emerge as shrinking consumer base places downwards pressure on prices
Carlsberg A/S remains dominant in only category of alcoholic drinks in the Kingdom
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within beer
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Lager price band methodology
Summary 2 Lager by Price Band 2019
CATEGORY DATA
Table 18 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 22 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019
Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019
Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019
….….Continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/