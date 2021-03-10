Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sales of non alcoholic beer, the only category present in alcoholic drinks in Saudi Arabia, declined over the course of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the government-mandated closure of all on-trade establishments throughout the Kingdom for extended period from the final week of March. On-trade sales are expected to have registered steep declines and although a significant shift was witnessed towards the off-trade as a result of the unavailability of on-trade establishments, the economic u…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803366-alcoholic-drinks-in-saudi-arabia

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/signal-booster-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-technology-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-17

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-alternative-drug-delivery-systems-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Alcoholic Drinks in Saudi Arabia

Euromonitor International

October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Non alcoholic beer is the only category present, recording moderate sales growth

Carlsberg A/S continues to dominate sales of non alcoholic beer

Moderate growth expected as non alcoholic beer is set to remain the only category

CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024

CHART 3 Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

CHART 4 Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Advertising

Smoking ban

On-trade establishments

Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019

Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019

Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019

Table 10 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019

Table 11 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2014-2019

Table 13 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Diminishing consumer base undermines growth, although cultural openness offers hope

Price wars emerge as shrinking consumer base places downwards pressure on prices

Carlsberg A/S remains dominant in only category of alcoholic drinks in the Kingdom

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within beer

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Lager price band methodology

Summary 2 Lager by Price Band 2019

CATEGORY DATA

Table 18 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 19 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 20 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 21 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 22 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 23 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019

Table 24 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 25 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105