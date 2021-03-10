Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic began to be felt in Poland towards the end of February, with the country having entered a full lockdown by the end of March. This included the government-mandated closure of the country’s entire consumer foodservice industry and this obviously had very negative implications for on-trade sales of alcoholic drinks. Indeed, significant on-trade volume declines are expected to have been seen across all categories and only a very slight shift is likely to ha…
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Alcoholic Drinks in Poland
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Polish drinkers increasingly prioritise quality over quantity, shaping industry trends
Flurry of corporate activity a sign of an industry at an interesting stage of development
Moderate growth ahead as favourable trends balance out the impact of COVID-19
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 2 Research Sources
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Non/low alcohol beer, domestic premium lager and flavoured/mixed lager continue to register strong growth
The craft beer trend continues to build in earnest as consumers come to the party
Packaging innovation remains a popular way to distinguish beer brands
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within beer
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY BACKGROUND
Lager price band methodology
Summary 3 Lager by Price Band 2019
CATEGORY DATA
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Changing attitudes to wine boosts growth while spurring interesting developments
Strong growth is seen in sales of wine, benefiting category leader Ambra SA
Henkell & Co merges with Freixenet SA to create a major player in sparkling wine
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wine
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
