Global Alcoholic Drinks Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sales of alcoholic drinks are expected to be strongly impacted by COVID-19 in 2020. Although total volume sales are expected to see a slight rise, on-trade sales are expected to decline strongly, whilst off-trade sales are expected to rise, just about offsetting the on-trade decline.
Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Alcoholic Drinks in Ecuador
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Higher-income consumers choose premium products, those on lower incomes trade down
Players in beer dominate due to the high sales in this category
A return to slow but stable growth expected
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Off-trade sales dominate, with traditional channels popular
….….Continued
