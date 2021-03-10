Global Wine Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Wine maintained double-digit total volume growth in 2019, although this was slower than in the previous two years. European imports drove growth from 2017, due to the easing of import restrictions and taxes, although the impact of this started to ease in 2019. The on-trade channel saw much higher growth than the off-trade channel, although it remained smaller.

Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Wine in Ecuador

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Prices fall due to competition from imports and the need to maintain on-trade availability

Wine mostly popular amongst higher-income consumers

South American brands lead, but see rising competition from European brands

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within wine

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY DATA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks

COVID-19 country impact

Higher-income consumers choose premium products, those on lower incomes trade down

Players in beer dominate due to the high sales in this category

A return to slow but stable growth expected

MARKET BACKGROUND

Legislation

Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age

Drink driving

Advertising

Smoking ban

Opening hours

On-trade establishments

TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

Contraband/parallel trade

Duty free

Cross-border/private imports

KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Outlook

MARKET INDICATORS

