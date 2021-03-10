Global Wine Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Wine maintained double-digit total volume growth in 2019, although this was slower than in the previous two years. European imports drove growth from 2017, due to the easing of import restrictions and taxes, although the impact of this started to ease in 2019. The on-trade channel saw much higher growth than the off-trade channel, although it remained smaller.
Euromonitor International’s Wine in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Wine in Ecuador
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
HEADLINES
PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE
Prices fall due to competition from imports and the need to maintain on-trade availability
Wine mostly popular amongst higher-income consumers
South American brands lead, but see rising competition from European brands
2020 AND BEYOND
COVID-19 impact
Affected products within wine
Recovery and opportunities
CATEGORY DATA
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Higher-income consumers choose premium products, those on lower incomes trade down
Players in beer dominate due to the high sales in this category
A return to slow but stable growth expected
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
