Global Consumer Health By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Consumer Health in Norway

Overall consumer health is expected to see a slightly slower current value growth rate in 2020 than seen in any other year of the review period. Although this is due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, categories are being impacted in very different ways. Consumer behaviour and spending on consumer health products have changed significantly in some categories due to the pandemic. For instance, vitamins is expected to see a strong spike in demand in 2020. Consumers are increasing their expen…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Norway report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Systemic analgesics sees higher growth due to COVID-19

Share growth for e-commerce and chemists/pharmacies due to PSSB measures

Acetaminophen brands Paramex and Bodrex extend their lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rapid return to previous levels of growth in analgesics

Cultural habits will ensure rising demand for topical analgesics/anaesthetic

Menstrual analgesics set to see growth due to the rising number of working women

CATEGORY DATA

Table 11 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 13 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 14 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumers self-medicate to try and protect themselves from COVID-19

E-commerce rises very strongly from a low base as store-based outlets close

Players in combination products perform well

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rising pollution set to maintain high levels of growth

Rising popularity of pharyngeal preparations both pre- and post-COVID-19

Convenience and fragrance important to younger generations

CATEGORY DATA

Table 17 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 18 Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 21 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 22 Forecast Sales of Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Most categories turn to current value decline, except antacids

Sales in drugstores/parapharmacies and traditional grocery retailers plummet

Kalbe Farma extends its lead due to its strength in the growing antacids category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Motion sickness remedies sees a particularly rapid return to previous growth rate

Return to eating out set to boost sales of antacids and diarrhoeal remedies

Government recall of digestive enzymes means no recovery expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 23 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 24 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 25 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 26 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong growth for nappy (diaper) rash treatments due to wearing masks

Outlet closures due to COVID-19 lead to decline for drugstores/parapharmacies

Daktarin performs well due to its strength in nappy (diaper) rash treatments

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Nappy (diaper) rash treatments set to drive growth

Maturity set to hinder growth in the largest category, topical antifungals

Stronger competition expected for Betadine

CATEGORY DATA

Table 29 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 30 Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 31 NBO Company Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2016-2020

Table 32 LBN Brand Shares of Dermatologicals: % Value 2017-2020

Table 33 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 34 Forecast Sales of Dermatologicals by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

2020 IMPACT

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sleep aids maintains growth but remains a small category, limited by regulation

Competition from Rx products and teas

Regulation means few players; Soho Industri Pharmasi maintains its dominance

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Stressful, busy lives set to lead to a rising rate of growth

Store-based retailers preferred, especially health and beauty specialist retailers

No new players expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 35 Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2015-2020

Table 36 Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 37 NBO Company Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2016-2020

Table 38 LBN Brand Shares of Sleep Aids: % Value 2017-2020

Table 39 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: Value 2020-2025

Table 40 Forecast Sales of Sleep Aids: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Less pollution, fewer eye problems and economic problems contribute to decline

PSSB measures affect distribution shares in eye care

Rohto extends its lead thanks to its strong brand image

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

COVID-19 set to continue to hamper growth

Pollution and use of digital screens set to contribute to growth

Lack of demand for allergy eye care products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 41 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 42 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 43 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 44 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 45 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 46 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

As consumers leave their homes less, there are fewer injuries and lower demand

Waterproof bandages become more popular, but other innovations are too costly

Hansaplast dominates due to its long presence, good name and innovation

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Despite the slow return of sales, a stronger CAGR forecast than in the review period

Potential for the ointment format in wound care

Continued growth of e-commerce expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 47 Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 48 Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 49 NBO Company Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 50 LBN Brand Shares of Wound Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 51 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 52 Forecast Sales of Wound Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Multivitamins and vitamin C see dynamic increases due to COVID-19

Vitamin E suffers from lower consumer purchasing power

Bayer extends its lead despite shortages

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

High growth set to be maintained as consumers remain health-conscious

Vitamins A and D set to see growth, although sales will remain low

Gummies for adults likely to make headway in the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 53 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 54 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 55 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 56 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 57 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 58 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 59 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Immune-boosting herbal dietary supplements prioritised due to COVID-19

Movements in distribution channels due to COVID-19 movement restrictions

Sido Muncul extends its leads in a fragmented category

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Rapid rebound in growth as consumers return to buying non-essential products

Return to growth expected for collagen due to the rising number of working women

Stronger move expected towards products with a specific positioning

CATEGORY DATA

Table 60 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 61 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 62 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 63 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 64 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 65 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 66 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong decline as consumers prioritise the purchase of necessities

Changes in distribution, with non-store retailing seeing a strong increase

Herbalife extends its lead thanks to its natural/herbal ingredients

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

As non-essential products, a rapid return to growth is unlikely

Some consumers will still seek to lose weight for health and image reasons

Demand for weight loss, but not necessarily using weight management products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 67 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 68 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 69 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020

Table 70 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020

Table 71 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 72 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Growth turns to strong decline due to the impact of COVID-19

Players move online to enable consumers to access products from their homes

Nutrifood moves closer to Twinlab due to its presence in protein/energy bars

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Slow return to growth as consumers will remain concerned about their finances

Protein/energy bars set to see the best performance for convenience reasons

Sports protein RTD set to grow but will remain a small category

CATEGORY DATA

Table 73 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 74 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 75 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 76 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 77 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 78 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Claims jamu can help prevent COVID-19 maintain sales

Slowdown in growth for some herbal/traditional dietary supplements

Antangin and Tolak Angin maintain strong positions due to belief in their efficacy

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Return to higher growth as consumer habits return to normal after COVID-19

Opportunities are available, although lack of instant relief will hamper growth

Spicy food and Ramadan to maintain growth for herbal/traditional digestive remedies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 79 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 80 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 81 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 82 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 83 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 84 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Strong variations in performance prompted by COVID-19

A switch away from drugstores/parapharmacies and traditional grocery retailers

Curcuma Plus from Soho Industri Pharmasi maintains its lead due to a strong image

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Paediatric consumers health set to maintain a dynamic growth rate

Paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements set to drive growth from a high base

Environmental problems set to maintain growth for paediatric cough/cold remedies

CATEGORY DATA

Table 85 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 86 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 87 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 88 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 89 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 90 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 91 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

