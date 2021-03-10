Global Travel Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

The initial impact of COVID-19 in Germany began in early March with the cancellation of large trade fairs, including ITB, a high-profile international travel trade fair and conference in Berlin. This signalled the start of more sweeping event cancellations and outlet closures across the market, greatly impacting business arrivals. By late March, government-enforced restrictions began as most of Germany’s land borders were closed to non-essential traffic, and most flights were grounded. All hotel…
Euromonitor International’s Travel in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Activities and Experiences (Destination), Lodging, Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries, Tourism Flows, Travel Modes, Traveller Profiles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
Travel in Germany
Euromonitor International
October 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025
CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 1 Annual Leave: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 3 Seasonality: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 4 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 5 Other Transport Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 6 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 7 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 8 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 9 Activities and Experiences: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Forecast Activities and Experiences: Value 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Planes grounded and most flights cancelled in March-June 2020
Flight operations challenged by safety measures and low demand
RECOVERY
Lufthansa receives bailout, but remains restricted into 2021
Holiday and charter flights to recover more rapidly
CATEGORY DATA
Table 11 Airlines Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 12 Airlines Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Airlines: Passengers Carried 2015-2020
Table 14 Airlines NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 15 Charter Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 16 Low Cost Carriers Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 17 Scheduled Airlines Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 18 Forecast Airlines Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 19 Forecast Airlines Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Car rental impacted by sharp decline in inbound arrivals
Large players will gain share quickly to solidify their presence
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Sixt shifts inventory and taps into car sharing
Other main competitors will struggle to rebuild in Germany
CATEGORY DATA
Table 20 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 21 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 22 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020
Table 23 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-202
….….Continued
