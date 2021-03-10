Global Transport and Storage Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Japan’s economy saw stable growth in 2017, while international trade gained importance, driving up spending on Japanese logistics services. Over the year, local businesses ramped up investments in tech-based equipment such as robotics, and increased employment, thus raising their need for product output. Furthermore, the country’s exports surged by 7% in 2017, as developing foreign economies demanded more semiconductor products.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3593111-transport-and-storage-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Transport and Storage market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Air Transport, Cargo Handling, Warehousing and Travel Agencies, Post and Courier Services, Road Passenger and Freight Transport, Transport via Pipelines, Transport via Railways, Water Transport.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/film-distribution-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-drivers-market-endpoints-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-09

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Transport and Storage market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-medical-shower-stretcher-market-research-report-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

TRANSPORT AND STORAGE IN JAPAN

Euromonitor International

November 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Growing International Trade Drives Demand for Logistical Services

Foreign Tourists Drive Up Demand for Transport Services

Online Shopping To Add To Japan’s Logistics Demand

Competitive Landscape

Companies To Invest in New Vehicles, Facilities and Other Capital To Improve Results

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover

Chart 2 Value Added , LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin

Chart 4 Turnover by Category , LCU million

Chart 5 Transport via Railways Turnover

Chart 6 Road Passenger and Freight Transport Turnover

Chart 7 Cargo Handling, Warehousing and Travel Agencies Turnover

Chart 8 Water Transport Turnover

Chart 9 Air Transport Turnover

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 11 Cost Structure , LCU million

Chart 12 Costs’ Structure

Chart 13 BB Costs

Chart 14 Evolution of BB Costs

Trade

Chart 15 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance , LCU million

Chart 16 Exports by Category

Chart 17 Imports by Category

Market Structure

Chart 18 Market Structure , LCU million

Chart 19 Market Structure by Category , LCU million

Buyers

Chart 20 Market Structure by Buyer

Chart 21 Demand Structure

Chart 22 BB Buyers

Chart 23 Evolution of BB Buyers

Firmographics

Chart 24 Employment Statistics and Productivity

Chart 25 Number of Companies by Company’s Size

Chart 26 Firmographics Distribution by Company Size , % of total companies

Chart 27 Industry Concentration , % share of Turnover

Chart 28 Top Companies’ Shares , % of Turnover

Chart 29 Top Companies’ Share Dynamics , % of Turnover

Chart 30 Turnover Performance by Company

Industry Context

Chart 31 Industry vs GDP Performance , % YOY growth

Chart 32 Transport and Storage vs Other Industries , LCU million

Chart 33 Industry Turnover by Region , USD million

Chart 34 Transport and Storage in Asia Pacific , USD million

….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105