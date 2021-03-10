Global Transport and Storage Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Japan’s economy saw stable growth in 2017, while international trade gained importance, driving up spending on Japanese logistics services. Over the year, local businesses ramped up investments in tech-based equipment such as robotics, and increased employment, thus raising their need for product output. Furthermore, the country’s exports surged by 7% in 2017, as developing foreign economies demanded more semiconductor products.
Product coverage: Air Transport, Cargo Handling, Warehousing and Travel Agencies, Post and Courier Services, Road Passenger and Freight Transport, Transport via Pipelines, Transport via Railways, Water Transport.
Headlines
Prospects
Growing International Trade Drives Demand for Logistical Services
Foreign Tourists Drive Up Demand for Transport Services
Online Shopping To Add To Japan’s Logistics Demand
Competitive Landscape
Companies To Invest in New Vehicles, Facilities and Other Capital To Improve Results
