Global Analgesics By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Analgesics in Vietnam
As seen throughout the review period, analgesics is expected to maintain double-digit current value growth in 2020, with a slightly higher growth rate than seen in the previous few years. The demand for analgesics increased significantly in the first three months of 2020, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This dramatic increase was because people believed it was necessary to keep analgesics at home to reduce the fever from COVID-19 in case the pandemic could not be controlled and they contrac…
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593612-analgesics-in-vietnam
Euromonitor International’s Analgesics in Vietnam report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-grid-storage-technology-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-28
Product coverage: Systemic Analgesics, Topical Analgesics/Anaesthetic.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-satellite-based-automatic-identification-systems-s-aisdispatch-consoles-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2021-03-02
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-indian-electric-vehicle-charging-outlets-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2018-2025-2021-03-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney,
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-heat-recover-steam-generator-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04
Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
Analgesics in Vietnam
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Short-term rise in growth as consumers stockpile acetaminophen
Less exercise due to lockdown slows down growth for topical analgesics/anaesthetic
Many consumers prefer international brands due to their perceived quality
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slower but still dynamic growth expected in the forecast period
Opposite trends for systemic and topical analgesics
Stronger growth expected for domestic brands
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
Contact Us:
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105
https://bollywood-entertainment.com/