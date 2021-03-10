Global Herbal/Traditional Products in Argentina Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

The impact of COVID-19 will boost demand for herbal/traditional products, as consumers seek out remedies to prevent the virus. This increased focus on prevention and immune system boosting products may cause a surge in herbal remedies such as garlic, gingko, biloba, ginseng and other herbal/traditional dietary supplements, as consumers place a greater focus on their health in order to combat COVID-19. However, due to the reduced disposable incomes many Argentinians are facing as a result of the…

Euromonitor International’s Herbal/Traditional Products in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Herbal/Traditional Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Dermatologicals, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Digestive Remedies, Herbal/Traditional Paediatric Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Sleep Aids, Herbal/Traditional Tonics, Herbal/Traditional Topical Analgesics.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 boosts demand for herbal/traditional products for prevention in 2020

Medicated confectionery players Arcor and Mondelez lead herbal/traditional products

Herbalife expected to perform strongly in 2020 herbal/traditional products

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Herbal/traditional products will continue to enjoy high levels of self-medication in coming years

Ageing population and expansion of diete´ticas will help drive growth in herbal/traditional products

Consumers will be more willing to pay extra for natural products into forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Herbal/Traditional Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Herbal/Traditional Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

