Global Textile and Leather Products Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Despite Japan’s challenging demographic dynamics, Japan’s textile and leather products industry showed signs of recovery in 2017. The positive performance of the industry was mainly underpinned by a robust labour market, a modest increase in disposable income, as well as gains in foreign tourist spending. As of 2017, disposable income per household amounted to JPY6 million, up by 0.4% over the previous year.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3593096-textile-and-leather-products-in-japan

Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Textile and Leather Products market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Apparel, Carpets and Rugs, Cordage, Rope, Twine and Netting, Finishing of Textiles, Footwear, Fur and Fur Articles, Knitted and Crocheted Articles, Luggage, Handbags and Saddlery, Made-up Textile Articles, Spinning of Textile Fibres; Weaving of Textiles, Tanning and Dressing of Leather, Technical and Other Textiles.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/angle-sensors-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-drivers-market-endpoints-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-09

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Textile and Leather Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-preclinical-imaging-in-vivo-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-26

Table of Contents

TEXTILE AND LEATHER PRODUCTS IN JAPAN

Euromonitor International

November 2018

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

With Recovering Household Expenditure, Japan’s Industry Turnover Set To Pick Up

Increasing Demand for High-quality Technical Textiles To Add To Positive Outlook

Japan Textile Exports Expected To Continue Growing

Competitive Landscape

Increasing Textile Imports To Fuel Competition

Industry Overview

Chart 1 Turnover

Chart 2 Value Added , LCU million

Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin

Chart 4 Turnover by Category , LCU million

Chart 5 Madeup Textile Articles Turnover

Chart 6 Apparel Turnover

Chart 7 Technical and other Textiles Turnover

Chart 8 Spinning of Textile Fibres; Weaving of Textiles Turnover

Chart 9 Knitted and Crocheted Articles Turnover

Chart 10 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million

Cost Structure

Chart 11 Cost Structure , LCU million

Chart 12 Costs’ Structure

Chart 13 BB Costs

Chart 14 Evolution of BB Costs

Trade

Chart 15 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance , LCU million

Chart 16 Exports by Category

Chart 17 Exports by Country , LCU million

Chart 18 Imports by Category

Chart 19 Imports by Country , LCU million

Market Structure

Chart 20 Market Structure , LCU million

Chart 21 Market Structure by Category , LCU million

Buyers

Chart 22 Market Structure by Buyer

Chart 23 Demand Structure….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105