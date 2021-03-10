Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Israel Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

NRT smoking cessation aids is expected to see slightly higher current value growth in 2020 than seen in the previous year. Demand for NRT smoking cessation aids is likely to increase in Israel as the COVID-19 virus hits the country. Concern about the likelihood of more severe COVID-19 symptoms for smokers and home seclusion were reasons for many to attempt to quit smoking, supporting growth. Some smokers also wanted to avoid trips to stores to buy cigarettes because they were worried about catch…
Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Israel report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Table of Contents
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Several factors related to COVID-19 contribute to growth in 2020
Increasing growth as regulation of smokeless tobacco and e-vapour products rise
Nicotinell – virtually the only brand present
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
The shrinking potential user base set to limit growth
HMO’s offer alternatives to NRT smoking cessation aids
NRT lozenges unpopular
CATEGORY INDICATORS
Table 1 Number of Smokers by Gender 2015-2020
CATEGORY DATA
Table 2 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of NRT Smoking Cessation Aids by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
….continued
