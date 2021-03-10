Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Argentina Israel Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

Demand for NRT smoking cessation aids decreased in 2020 as purchasing power purchase decreased notably due to the challenging economic situation in Argentina and the resulting lower disposable incomes many consumers are facing. These economic difficulties will be exacerbated in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, with spending on non-essential consumer health remedies lowered. NRT smoking cessation aids is therefore expected to see a decline in consumption in 2020 due to its higher prices…

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

