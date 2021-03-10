Global Sleep Aids in Israel Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

Sleep aids is expected to see faster current value growth in 2020 than was seen in 2019. Demand for sleep aids was already relatively strong prior to COVID-19 due to busier lifestyles, but the virus further contributed to growth, as uncertainty and anxiety over the impacts of the virus are believed to have increased demand further. The combination of not being able to see friends, economic and job uncertainty, and fewer social interactions as a result of COVID-19 measures have had a negative imp…

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

More consumers have sleep problems due to COVID-19 and seek help

Consumers increasingly consult their doctors in order to avoid the potential side effects of sleep aids

Neopharm Import (Israel) 1966 continues to lead but faces increasing competition, and private label continues to lose share in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sleep aids likely to grow as consumers more willing to use medication for insomnia but countered by consumers’ suspicion of side-effects

Hectic lifestyles encourage more consumers to turn to sleep aids

Herbal/traditional sleep aids increasingly popular as consumers seek natural remedies

