Global Dietary Supplements in Uruguay Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

In 2020, dietary supplements showed a consecutive year of upbeat current value growth, although it may be marginally slower than what was seen in the previous year. The COVID-19 pandemic boosted consumer concerns surrounding health prevention, and as a result some temporary stockpiling behaviours were adopted in March. Some immunity positioned herbal/traditional dietary supplements, such as echinacea, garlic, and ginseng are expected to post higher current value growth in 2020 than was seen in 2…

Euromonitor International’s Dietary Supplements in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Combination Dietary Supplements, Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements, Non-Herbal/Traditional Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Consumption of dietary supplements increases in 2020 as consumers adopt preventative health approaches to protect themselves from COVID-19

Probiotic supplements used to support the digestive system continue to see strong growth in 2020

Sanofi-Aventis retains its lead in dietary supplements in 2020, while direct players intensify the competition

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Companies will have to adjust to long-term changes in the daily routines of Uruguayans over the forecast period

Protein supplements set to continue performing well and gaining a wider consumer base

Joint health concerns will support growth of glucosamine and collagen dietary supplements

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Dietary Supplements by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Dietary Supplements: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Dietary Supplements by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

