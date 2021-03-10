Global Paediatric Consumer Health in Ukraine Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

Paediatric consumer health will maintain positive dynamics in 2020 in spite of the negative COVID-19 impact on sales. The continued growth is a result of rising prices on medicines and a consumer focus on more efficient and thus more expensive medicines. Meanwhile, paediatric diarrhoeal remedies and paediatric indigestion and heartburn remedies will see the lowest sales dynamics in 2020. In the case of indigestion problems parents prefer to seek paediatrician’s advice rather than resort to self-…

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Paediatric Consumer Health market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising prices and focus on efficacy support continued growth of paediatric consumer health

Paediatric products favoured for mild illnesses, with efficacy more important than price

International players lead due to early entry and strong brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Potential for growth, as specific children’s versions not available in all categories

Demographic situation in Ukraine expected to hamper growth

New product development expected to focus on child-specific treatments

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

