Global Bulgaria Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2030

In 2030, the population of Bulgaria will reach 6.4 million, a decrease of 11.1% from 2015. This will be one of the sharpest declines in the world over this period and is due to a combination of negative natural change caused by falling birth rates and high death rates, plus high rates of emigration. Urban dwellers will decline at a slower pace than the rural population in 2015-2030.

Euromonitor International’s Future Demographic reports provide in-depth data and analysis of population changes in 85 countries, 7 regions and a world overview. The reports offer long-term demographic forecasts to 2030, and include breakdowns of population by age and sex, vital statistics and major cities. The series provides insight into demographic trends which will shape consumer segmentation and markets in the future

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Bulgaria in 2030: The Future Demographic

Euromonitor International

October 2016

Bulgaria in 2030

Bulgariain 2030

