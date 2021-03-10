Global Stanley Black & Decker Inc Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Stanley Black & Decker Inc is the third ranked home improvement company in the world, dominating the power tools and hand tools categories globally. This report focuses on the company’s recent acquisition of the Craftsman brand from Sears Holdings, while also discussing key geographic opportunities in emerging markets, as well as the company’s response to digitalisation and other socioeconomic drivers that are impacting consumer demand for power tools and adjacent categories.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952687-stanley-black-decker-inc-in-home-and-garden-world

Euromonitor International’s Stanley Black & Decker Inc in Home and Garden (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Home and Garden market. The report examines the company’s performance by region and category, it’s brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/antibacterial-glasses-market-2021-analysis-by-trends-demand-products-and-technology-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-17

Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-internet-of-things-iot-in-smart-cities-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Stanley Black & Decker Inc in Home and Garden (World)

Euromonitor International

October 2017

Scope of the Report

Strategic Evaluation

Competitive Positioning

Market Assessment

Geographic and category Opportunities

Brand Strategy

Operations

Recommendations

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105