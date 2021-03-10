Global Sleep Aids Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sleep aids in Serbia recorded high growth rates over the review period. This was fuelled by the strong growth recorded by the bestselling brand Persen. This brand experienced significant growth due to strong marketing support as well as because of improved distribution. Its advertising activities were primarily based on the most important

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593763-sleep-aids-in-serbia

channel – television commercials – but the brand was also heavily promoted through point of sale banners, mostly in pharmacies. However, since the Persen brand…

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hair-styling-products-market-major-manufacturers-trends-sales-supply-demand-share-analysis-to-2027-2021-02-17

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-internet-of-things-iot-managed-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

SLEEP AIDS IN SERBIA

Euromonitor International

October 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Slowdown in Growth of Sleep Aids After Several Years of Expansion

Popularity of More Natural Sleep Aids Increases

Trend Towards Natural/traditional Products Set To Gain Momentum

Competitive Landscape

Gsk Consumer Healthcare Leads by A Decisive Margin in 2017

Persen Has Bright Future Following Acquisition by Gsk Consumer Healthcare

Sleep Aids in Serbia Becomes More Concentrated

Executive Summary

Consumer Health in Serbia Records Continued Growth in 2017

Increased Popularity of Self-medication Leads To Continued Growth of OTC

No Major Changes in the Competitive Landscape and Few New Product Launches Observed

Chemists/pharmacies Channel Still Dominates Despite Share Declining in 2017

Stable Growth and Intensified Competition Expected Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2013-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105