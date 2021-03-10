Global Sleep Aids Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Sleep aids in Serbia recorded high growth rates over the review period. This was fuelled by the strong growth recorded by the bestselling brand Persen. This brand experienced significant growth due to strong marketing support as well as because of improved distribution. Its advertising activities were primarily based on the most important
channel – television commercials – but the brand was also heavily promoted through point of sale banners, mostly in pharmacies. However, since the Persen brand…
Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
SLEEP AIDS IN SERBIA
Euromonitor International
October 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Headlines
Prospects
Slowdown in Growth of Sleep Aids After Several Years of Expansion
Popularity of More Natural Sleep Aids Increases
Trend Towards Natural/traditional Products Set To Gain Momentum
Competitive Landscape
Gsk Consumer Healthcare Leads by A Decisive Margin in 2017
Persen Has Bright Future Following Acquisition by Gsk Consumer Healthcare
Sleep Aids in Serbia Becomes More Concentrated
Executive Summary
Consumer Health in Serbia Records Continued Growth in 2017
Increased Popularity of Self-medication Leads To Continued Growth of OTC
No Major Changes in the Competitive Landscape and Few New Product Launches Observed
Chemists/pharmacies Channel Still Dominates Despite Share Declining in 2017
Stable Growth and Intensified Competition Expected Over the Forecast Period
Market Indicators
Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2012-2017
Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2013-2017
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2017
Table 7 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017
Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
….….Continued
