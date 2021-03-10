Global NRT Smoking Cessation Aids Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Serbia was among the leaders in the world when it came to smoking prevalence in 2017. Many consumers are smokers and it is noteworthy that smoking prevalence among female consumers is very high as well. However, smoking prevalence declined throughout the review period and the trend continued in 2017 as well due to the nascent health and

wellness trend. Naturally, this had a very positive effect on NRT smoking cessation aids and this led to the strong growth that was observed in 2017. These produ…

Euromonitor International’s NRT Smoking Cessation Aids in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: NRT Gum, NRT Inhalators, NRT Lozenges, NRT Patches, Other NRT.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the NRT Smoking Cessation Aids market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

NRT SMOKING CESSATION AIDS IN SERBIA

Euromonitor International

October 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Increasing Health Concerns Lead To Decline in Smoking Prevalence

With the Number of Smokers Set To Drop Nrt Smoking Cessation Aids Is Set To Grow

Only Nrt Gum Products Available in 2017

Competitive Landscape

Johnson & Johnson Remains the Only Player in 2017

No Strong Marketing Support Present in Nrt Smoking Cessation Aids

Executive Summary

Consumer Health in Serbia Records Continued Growth in 2017

Increased Popularity of Self-medication Leads To Continued Growth of OTC

No Major Changes in the Competitive Landscape and Few New Product Launches Observed

Chemists/pharmacies Channel Still Dominates Despite Share Declining in 2017

Stable Growth and Intensified Competition Expected Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2013-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Appendix

OTC Registration and Classification

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements Registration and Classification

Self-medication/self-care and Preventive Medicine

….….Continued

