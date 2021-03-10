Global Eye Care Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2017

Eye care was among the smallest categories within OTC in Serbia in 2017. These products are not usually a very important part of a producer’s portfolios and they tend to pay little attention to them in terms of new product launches and advertising activities. The situation did not change much in 2017 and manufacturers remained dormant when it came to innovations and new launches. There were also no innovations observed in terms of formulations, delivery mechanisms and packaging.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2593711-eye-care-in-serbia

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/aftershave-market-2021-global-leading-companies-analysis-revenue-trends-and-forecasts-2027-2021-02-17

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-eye-health-supplements-market-size-study-by-ingredient-type-lutein-and-zeaxanthin-antioxidants-omega-3-fatty-acids-flavonoids-coenzyme-q10-others-by-indication-age-related-macular-degeneration-amd-cataract-dry-eye-syndrome-inflammation-others-by-formulation-tablets-capsules-powder-softgels-liquid-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

EYE CARE IN SERBIA

Euromonitor International

October 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Prospects

Eye Care Remains Uneventful in 2017

Standard Eye Care Dominates the Category

Eye Drops Remains the Most Popular Format

Competitive Landscape

Only A Handful of Producers Claim Significant Value Shares in 2017

More Visible Concentration Expected in the Category Over the Forecast Period

Executive Summary

Consumer Health in Serbia Records Continued Growth in 2017

Increased Popularity of Self-medication Leads To Continued Growth of OTC

No Major Changes in the Competitive Landscape and Few New Product Launches Observed

Chemists/pharmacies Channel Still Dominates Despite Share Declining in 2017

Stable Growth and Intensified Competition Expected Over the Forecast Period

Market Indicators

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2012-2017

Market Data

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2013-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105