Global Consumer Lifestyles Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Recent political and economic uncertainty have dampened disposable income growth as well as consumer spending, which declined between 2015 and 2016. Regardless, the county’s dynamic cohort of younger consumers is expected to fuel spending growth in coming years, helped by greater access to consumer credit. Security concerns are keeping many consumers away from high-traffic shopping venues but boosting online shopping. Rising electricity prices are putting pressure on household budgets.
Euromonitor’s Consumer Lifestyles in Turkey report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation’s lifestyle choices.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
CONSUMER LIFESTYLES IN TURKEY
Euromonitor International
October 2017
LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
Lifestyles in Turkey
Chart 1 Consumer Lifestyles in 2017
Top Five Consumer Trends
Consumers Hesitant To Spend in Midst of Security Concerns
Consumers Increasingly Shop Online As Internet Penetration Expands
Growing Demand for Packaged Food Driven by Young, Busy Consumers
Growing Health-consciousness Changing Consumers’ Habits
New Products and Services Reflect Islamic Beliefs
Consumer Segmentation
Babies and Infants
Chart 2 Number of Babies and Infants (Aged 0-2) and Average Age at Childbirth
Kids
Chart 3 Number of Kids (Aged 3-8)
Tweens
Chart 4 Number of Tweens (Aged 9-12)
Teens
Chart 5 Number of Teens (Aged 13-17)
Young Adults
Chart 6 Number and Priorities of Young Adults (Aged 18-29)
Middle Youth
Chart 7 Number and Priorities of Middle Youth (Aged 30-44)
Mid-lifers
Chart 8 Number, Priorities and Preferences of Mid-Lifers (Aged 45-59)
Later-lifers
Chart 9 Number, Priorities and Preferences of Later-Lifers (Aged 60+)
House and Home
the Home Space
Chart 10 Overview of Households
Chart 11 Households by Type, Occupants and Pet Ownership
Running Costs
Chart 12 Household Costs and Housing-related Spending Intentions
Spending and Saving
Attitudes Towards Spending
Chart 13 Discretionary Item or Service Spending Intentions: 2017-2018
Attitudes Towards Savings
Chart 14 Overview of Spending and Savings
Shopping
Main Household Shop
Chart 15 Shopping Habits, Attitudes and Influencers
Shopping for Big-ticket Items and Personal Goods
Shopping Online
Chart 16 Internet Retail Shopping and Motivations for Shopping Online vs In-store
Eating and Drinking
Eating Habits
Chart 17 Consumer Spending, Preferences, Preparation, and Consumption of Food and Non-Alcoholic Drinks
Drinking Habits
Chart 18 Consumer Spending on Alcohol and Consumption Outside the Home
Grooming and Appearance
Investing in Yourself: Female Personal Grooming and Hygiene
Chart 19 Consumer Expenditure By Men and Women and Daily Time Spent on Grooming Activities by Women
Investing in Yourself: Male Personal Grooming and Hygiene
Chart 20 Daily Time Spent on Grooming Activities by Men: 2016
Style Icons and Celebrity Influences
….….Continued
