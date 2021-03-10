 Digestive Remedies in Ukraine  Research Report 2026  

In 2020, as well as continuing to suffer from the domestic economy crisis in 2014-2015, many Ukrainians were hit further by the economic downturn due to COVID-19. This lowered consumer spending power and will reduce the sales potential of digestive remedies in 2020. With a number of people still only able to afford basic necessities, Ukrainians therefore continue to follow traditional dietary habits, with Ukrainian cuisine known to be nourishing but fatty, and alcohol consumption significant. Bu…

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Ukraine report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Digestive Remedies in Ukraine

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Research shows that products in digestive remedies do not affect COVID-19

Government health warnings hinder growth in digestive remedies

Category leader Maphar suffers drop in shares as GSK Consumer Healthcare performs well thanks to new brands

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Government health warnings and withdrawals will continue to affect competitive landscape

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 1 Research Sources

Continue………….

