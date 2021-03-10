Global Mondelez International Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

With increasing demand for healthy, natural and clean label snacks, Mondelez is setting a number of well-being and sustainability goals to create snacks that can nourish the body and the soul, in order to inspire consumers to snack mindfully. Mondelez should broaden its footprint in emerging countries while focusing on fast growing trends, such as organics and free from, as well as keep moving its portfolio towards healthy savoury snacks like Good Thins or Véa in saturated developed markets.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2476635-mondelez-international-inc-in-health-and-wellness-world

Euromonitor International’s Mondelez International Inc in Health and Wellness (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business, examining its performance in the Health and Wellness industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/kennel-management-software-market-growth-opportunities-2021-2027-share-revenue-trends-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-15

Product coverage: Focus Categories by Key Functional Ingredients, Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning and Focus Categories by Key Functional Ingredients, Health and Wellness by Type, Health Wellness by Prime Positioning.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ :http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-agricultural-drip-irrigation-equipment-market-research-report-2020-2021-02-27

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Mondelez International Inc in Health and Wellness (World)

Euromonitor International

October 2017

Scope of the Report

Strategic Evaluation

Corporate Overview

Competitive Positioning

Hw Gum

Hw Concentrates

Growing Opportunities

….….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105