Global Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Bosnia and Herzegovina Market Research Report 2021

Sauces, dressings and condiments will see current value sales rise significantly in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Consumers demand for sauces, dressings and condiments has grown significantly since the implementation of lockdown as Bosnians have been spending more time in their home, thus have to prepare all three meals. In turn, grocery shopping lists have likely increased which heavily includes sauces, dressings and condiments. Likewise, as the foodservice industry has been forced to close,…

Euromonitor International’s Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purées, Yeast-based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tomato pastes and purées and pasta sauces benefit from increased mealtime opportunities

Podravka doo maintains its lead thanks to frequent launches across product areas

The health and wellness trend boosts demand for salad dressings

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Post lockdown routines will slightly hamper growth in 2021

The fast food industry benefits table sources upon reopening

Consumers inspired to try ethnic cuisines at home

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sauces, Dressings and Condiments by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

