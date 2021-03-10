Global Online Travel Sales To Residents Market Outlook, Industry Analysis and Prospect 2021

Online travel sales to residents continued its positive performance in 2017 as the population embraced the channel as trustworthy. The strongest positive impact on the channel is that since it was introduced and began to grow, there have been no negative reports of scandals related to online sales. It could be said that it is accepted as a legitimate sales channel.

Euromonitor International’s Online Travel Sales to Residents in Croatia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Airlines Direct Online Sales to Residents, Car Rental Direct Online Sales to Residents, Lodging Direct Online Sales to Residents, Online Travel Agencies Sales to Residents, Other Direct Online Sales to Residents, Other Transport Direct Online Sales to Residents, Other Travel Intermediaries Online Sales to Residents.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

ONLINE TRAVEL SALES TO RESIDENTS IN CROATIA

Euromonitor International

October 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Mobile Travel Sales To Residents

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2012-2017

Table 2 Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Forecast Online Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2017-2022

Table 4 Forecast Mobile Travel Sales to Residents: Value 2017-2022

Executive Summary

Investment Results in Increased Spending Per Tourist

Online Travel Continues To Outperform, Reaching Record High Sales

Lodging and Airlines Witness the Most Activity in the Competitive Environment

Scattered Hotels Emerge As A New Business Model

the Positive Outlook May Be Slightly Diminished by Croatia’s Competitors

SWOT

….….Continued

