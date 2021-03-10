Global Sweet Spreads in Italy Market Research Report 2021

summary

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a positive impact on retail sales of sweet spreads in Italy. In 2019, overall sales dipped in volume terms, but rose slightly in current value terms. Over 2020 as a whole, retail sales are set to increase strongly across categories. Italian consumers often breakfast outside the home in bars close to their home or on the way to or close to their workplace. The lockdown introduced to stem the spread of the virus, leading to at-home working and studying and the closur…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Coronavirus (COVID-19) boosts retail sales of sweet spreads at the expense of foodservice as consumers shift breakfast consumption from bars to the home

Healthy eating trend boosts nut and seed based spreads and honey, while chocolate spreads benefits from residual desire for indulgence in stressful times

Barilla’s new Pan di Stelle Crema leverages mainstream positioning, a strong brand name and free from palm oil attribute to step up challenge to Ferrero’s Nutella

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive but slower retail sales growth anticipated as COVID-19 drivers likely to weaken with the return to work, study and social norms

Manufacturers need to respond to the growing demand for healthier and more premium options in jams and preserves and honey to lure consumers

Indulgence, premiumisation and healthier ingredients to push sales of chocolate spreads and nut and seed based spreads

CATEGORY DATA

