Global Sweet Spreads in Australia Market Research Report 2021

Having been in decline in recent years, sweet spreads has experienced a boost in volume and value sales in 2020 following the arrival of COVID-19 in Australia. At-home breakfast consumption has increased due to more people working from home or because of unemployment caused by the pandemic. Because of the long shelf life of sweet spreads, consumers were stockpiling them during lockdown as part of their pantry essentials. However, the pandemic and bushfires have adversely impacted the supply of h…

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Australia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Honey and chocolate spreads in much greater demand as COVID-19 magnifies consumer health and keeps children at home

Peanut butter consumption boosted by lifestyle and health trends

Bega Cheese leads sweet spreads despite multiple challenges

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales normalisation expected in 2022, with jams and preserves in need of investment

The natural trend to keep shaping honey and nut and seed based spreads

Domestic honey producers have an advantage, but overall sales will keep improving

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….Continued

