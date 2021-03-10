Digestive Remedies in Bulgaria Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In general, Bulgarians are very open to products with herbal formulas that promise natural and efficient treatment of digestive symptoms. Consumers are also generally wary of products with synthetic formulas. Opportunity therefore exist for herbal traditional brands such as Bianacid and Magen Gel to gain current retail value share in 2020. The withdrawal of one of the leading brands, Ranitidine, from digestive remedies created an opportunity for other brands to increase their current retail valu…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797379-digestive-remedies-in-bulgaria

Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-public-safety-in-building-wireless-das-systems-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2021-03-02

Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-oled-red-light-material-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-eye-makeup-remover-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-arterial-filters-market-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021-2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Digestive Remedies in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Digestive remedies becomes increasingly saturated, while Sanofi-Aventis leads with new product launches boosting popularity

Proton Pump Inhibitors see strong growth in 2020 due to increase in demand for IBS treatments

Laxatives sees dynamic growth in 2020 as growing elderly population and lockdown measures increase demand

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Personalisation and premiumisation will be important into the forecast period, targeting urban consumers

Premium herbal brands expected to boost sales into the forecast period

Positive growth likely to continue being seen throughout forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105