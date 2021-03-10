Sweet Spreads in Mexico Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

After seeing slow but stable retail volume growth during most of the review period, in 2020 sweet spreads has seen a much stronger increase, along with even higher current value growth. This performance has mostly been due to the lockdown to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the first half of the year. This led many more people to work and study from home, increasing the growth rate of sweet spreads. Sweet spreads are often preferred for breakfast, but they are also used on bread as a sn..

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3727657-sweet-spreads-in-mexico

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pump-jack-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-02

Euromonitor International’s Sweet Spreads in Mexico report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-pick-to-light-system-market-research-report-2021-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2021-2021-03-03

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-household-smart-appliance-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sweet Spreads market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-nafion-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021–2021-03-04

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Mexico

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Retail sales increase as consumers have more breakfasts and snacks at home

A move towards cheaper products due to economic impact of COVID-19

Flavour innovations are attractive, although traditional flavours remain most popular

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Normalisation of growth patterns in the forecast period after a disruptive year

New labelling regulation could potentially hamper growth

Jams and preserves will remain popular despite stronger growth for other spreads

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Sweet Spreads: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Sweet Spreads by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

Contact Details

[email protected]



+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105