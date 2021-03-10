Sweet Spreads in Indonesia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The outbreak of COVID-19 is set to lead to an improvement in growth for 2020, as consumers spend more time at home, eating out less and increasing purchases for home consumption. As such, value growth is set to increase from 8% to 10%

Euromonitor International's Sweet Spreads in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Indonesia

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 increases the interest in health and wellness, boosting growth for honey

Small family and individual run businesses boost sales of sweet spreads

Domestic producers lead, benefiting from offering lower price points during the outbreak of COVID-19

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value and volume growth is set to increase over the forecast period, while honey continues to lead value growth

Unbranded products are increasing competition for honey players, perceived as being healthier

Small bakery businesses that survive the outbreak of COVID-19 will continue to drive demand for sweet spreads

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Sweet Spreads by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Jams and Preserves by Leading Flavours: Rankings 2015-2020

….continued

