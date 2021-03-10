Global Consumer Health Market Research Report 2026

COVID-19 will have a significant effect on current value sales growth in consumer health during 2020, but the impact will not be uniformly negative. Wound care will be particularly badly affected, as people are spending less time on the move and out of doors due to restrictions introduced to curb the spread of the virus. As a result, they are picking up fewer injuries. COVID-19 will also have a significant negative effect on value sales growth in sports nutrition, with protein powder bearing the…

Euromonitor International’s Consumer Health in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Wellbeing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Consumer Health in Lithuania

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 1 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 3 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

DISCLAIMER

DEFINITIONS

SOURCES

Summary 2 Research Sources

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Current value sales growth in analgesics set to slow during 2020, largely due to the economic fallout from COVID-19

Consumers shift to products perceived to be more effective

Largely due to the strength of Voltaren in topical analgesics/anaesthetic, GSK Consumer Healthcare continues to lead

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Chemists/pharmacies will continue to lose value share to modern grocery retail and e-commerce

Not much room for new entrants

Negative media coverage will continue to weigh on value sales growth in aspirin

CATEGORY DATA

Table 12 Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 13 Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 14 NBO Company Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2016-2020

Table 15 LBN Brand Shares of Analgesics: % Value 2017-2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Analgesics by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sharp decline in current value sales growth, as measures to retard the spread of COVID-19 result in a mild cold and flu season

Seasonal pick-up in demand for antihistamines/allergy remedies (systemic) much weaker than usual, as COVID-19 weighs on consumer spending

International brands lead, with their local counterparts perceived as old-fashioned

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Number of allergy sufferers will continue to rise

Strong desire for convenience will continue to drive current value s

….continued

