Global Digestive Remedies Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, And By Country 2026

Value sales of all types of digestive remedies are set to post growth in 2020, following a trend observed throughout the review period. In particular, it is expected that paediatric digestive remedies, diarrhoeal remedies and laxatives will record strong growth rates by the end of 2020. For the most part, the onset of COVID-19 and subsequent pandemic-related restrictions have not significantly changed demand patterns seen during the review period. Indeed, many households were already well-stocke…
Euromonitor International’s Digestive Remedies in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Diarrhoeal Remedies, IBS Treatments, Indigestion and Heartburn Remedies, Laxatives, Motion Sickness Remedies, Paediatric Digestive Remedies.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Digestive Remedies market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Table of Contents
Digestive Remedies in Kenya
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 affects demand for digestive remedies in 2020 but long-term pandemic-related boost not anticipated
Greater health awareness driving focus on the importance of gut health and digestive remedies
With boost in value share, GSK Consumer Healthcare maintains its strong lead in digestive remedies in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Value sales of digestive remedies set to maintain growth over forecast period
Increasing awareness of benefits of digestive health expected to support growing demand for preventative products over the forecast period
Brand awareness to become increasingly important in competitive digestive remedies category
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Digestive Remedies: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Digestive Remedies by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 13 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources
….continued
