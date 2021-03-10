Global Vitamins Market Insights, Overview, Analysis And Forecast 2021 – 2023

The category will record a surge in demand in 2020 thanks to the growing awareness of the importance of vitamins to the maintenance of a strong immune system. This is important for consumers in 2020 as they are more concerned with strengthening their immune systems to avoid possible infection from COVID-19.

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Morocco report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Table of Contents

Vitamins in Morocco

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 puts spotlight on immunity boosters, leading to surge in demand for vitamins in 2020

Bayer to retain its lead in 2020 despite increasing pressure from smaller players

Laprophan to gain shares thanks to growing interest in vitamin C

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Multivitamins to drive development in category despite higher price positioning

Vitamins will continue to grow as hectic lifestyles and poor eating habits take their toll on Moroccan consumers

E-commerce increases consumer awareness and boosts sales of vitamins

