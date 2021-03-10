Global Vitamins Market Research Report 2026

COVID-19 will provide a significant boost to growth in value sales of vitamins during 2020. The pandemic has heightened consumer interest in products with the potential to boost their immune system. Media coverage has played a role in this, with some articles asserting that vitamins could help to spare individuals from the worst symptoms of COVID-19. Multivitamins and vitamin C products will see the sharpest acceleration in value sales growth as a result of the pandemic.
GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3797535-vitamins-in-lithuania
Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Lithuania report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-free-flight-gloves-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-03-03
Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-08
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automotive-parking-lights-market-2021-global-industry-trends-and-forecast-analysis-to-2025-2021-02-03
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/business-intelligence-bi-market—global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2021—2026-2021-02-09
Table of Contents
Vitamins in Lithuania
Euromonitor International
November 2020
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 significantly boosts demand for vitamins, as consumers seek to bolster immune-system function
Multivitamins will continue to post higher levels of value sales growth than single vitamins
Popularity of private label continues to grow
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Current value sales growth set to remain strong, as consumers grow more health conscious
Consumer interest in different formats set to rise
Vitamins B and D will see strong value sales growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020
Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA
Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020
Table 14 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2015-2020
Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 16 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020
Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 18 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
APPENDIX
OTC registration and classification
Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification
Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine
Switches
Summary 1 OTC: Switches 2019-2020
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
DEFINITIONS
….continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://bollywood-entertainment.com/