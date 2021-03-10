Global Eye Care Software Market Research Report 2017-2026.

The eye care category saw an improved performance in 2020 compared with in 2019, as eye hygiene became increasingly important to consumers as the pandemic took hold. Demand for eye care products increased in Taiwan as awareness that coronavirus can easily be contracted via the eyes grew, and consumers sought products perceived as offering some level of added protection. The standard eye care category accounted for all sales at the end of the review period, with no presence of allergy eye care OT…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952566-eye-care-in-taiwan

Euromonitor International’s Eye Care in Taiwan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-brazing-materials-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Product coverage: Allergy Eye Care, Standard Eye Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-plant-based-biosurfactants-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-02

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Eye Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/building-integrated-photovoltaic-skylights-global-market-growth-status-and-outlook-research-report-2021-2026-2021-03-03

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-outbreak-global-sea-air-freight-forwarding-industry-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2021-2021-03-04

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Eye Care in Taiwan

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Eye care sees higher growth as consumers seek to minimise COVID-19 risk

Increased use of technology as a result of COVID-19 boosts demand

Japanese brands dominate eye care in Taiwan

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Eye health gaining importance, older consumer segments an important target

Growing tech use to inform product developments

Working from home an increasing influence on demand

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Eye Care: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Eye Care by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 9 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 11 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 12 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 13 Penetration of Private Label in Consumer Health by Category: % Value 2015-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Grow

….continued

Contact Details:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)