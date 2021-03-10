Sweet Spreads in Belgium Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

After three consecutive years of negative volume figures, sweet spreads sees a boost from COVID-19 in 2020, due to consumers spending more time at home. During the lockdown, the number of breakfast instances was on the rise, with people spending more time at home and working professionals eating a breakfast at home as opposed to buying something from a foodservice establishment or skipping breakfast completely. Also, the time spent at breakfast was also longer and more leisurely – thus, highly f…

Euromonitor International's Sweet Spreads in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change

Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Sweet Spreads in Belgium

Euromonitor International

December 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sweet spreads sees a boost from COVID-19, thanks to consumers spending more time at home

Foodservice sales hit hard as on-trade establishments close

Ferrero Ardennes maintains top place, but loses shares due to health and wellness trends as private labels grow

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Sales look stilted over the forecast period

Premiumisation trend looks set to continue over forecast period, with players seeking the sweet spot between quality and affordability

Good opportunities for niche organic honey over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

