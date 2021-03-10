Global Paediatric Consumer Health Market Research Report 2026

While prior to the pandemic, demand for paediatric consumer health was stable, the latter remained a small category in Greece due to a lower level of self-medication amongst children compared to adults. When it comes to their children, local parents still typically consult a paediatrician instead of opting for self-medication. This is especially true when it comes to babies or toddlers when it is rare to opt for self-medication. Levels of self-medication increase for older children but paediatri…

Euromonitor International’s Paediatric Consumer Health in Greece report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Nappy (Diaper) Rash Treatments, Paediatric Analgesics, Paediatric Cough, Cold and Allergy Remedies, Paediatric Dermatologicals, Paediatric Digestive Remedies, Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Paediatric Consumer Health in Greece

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Undynamic performance by paediatric consumer health as local parents remain reluctant to self-medicate younger children

Surge in demand for paediatric vitamins and dietary supplements during initial stages of pandemic unlikely to be sustained

Vian set to regain lost value share due to brand loyalty for Depon and dynamic performance of its paediatric vitamins

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Value growth set to slow over the course of the forecast period due to declining birth rates and ongoing reluctance to self-medicate amongst local parents

Paediatric ibuprofen set to rebound and record highest volume growth following negative publicity in early stages of pandemic

Syrup set to remain as dominant format of systemic paediatric consumer health products

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Paediatric Vitamins and Dietary Supplements by Type: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Paediatric Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Paediatric Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

What next for consumer health?

MARKET INDICATORS

Table 8 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020

MARKET DATA

Table 10 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 11 Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2016-2020

Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Consumer Health: % Value 2017-2020

Table 14 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 15 Distribution of Consumer Health by Format and Category: % Value 2020

Table 16 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 17 Forecast Sales of Consumer Health by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

APPENDIX

OTC registration and classification

Vitamins and dietary supplements registration and classification

Self-medication/self-care and preventive medicine

Switches

GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT

….continued

